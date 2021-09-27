Atlantic Trust LLC Acquires New Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 28.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 14.4% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

RTX stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.11. 48,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,210,277. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $132.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

