Atlantic Trust LLC Has $254,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Atlantic Trust LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 98.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $244,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 118,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 13,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 13.9% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 40,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.12. 136,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,659,371. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

