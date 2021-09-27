Atlantic Trust LLC Has $3.82 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Atlantic Trust LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.5% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

NYSE:JPM traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.24. The company had a trading volume of 338,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,682,686. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.87 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

