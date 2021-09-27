Atlantic Trust LLC Invests $65,000 in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 20,235 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 169,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 25,865 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 36,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LMRK remained flat at $$16.50 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,577. The company has a market cap of $420.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $18.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.49.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 million. On average, research analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.29%.

LMRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

