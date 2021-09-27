Atlantic Trust LLC Sells 3,568 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Atlantic Trust LLC lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ED. FMR LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 81.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 43.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 23.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 143.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.01. 11,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,548. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 74.16%.

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

