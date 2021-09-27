Atlantic Trust LLC Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Atlantic Trust LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,455 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $54.68. 232,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,047,178. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.