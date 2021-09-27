Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.25

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.25 and last traded at $80.14, with a volume of 1220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAWW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.36.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,943,000 after purchasing an additional 181,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,075,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,373,000 after buying an additional 25,064 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.7% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,436,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,827,000 after buying an additional 246,109 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,731,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,280,000 after buying an additional 41,398 shares in the last quarter.

About Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.