Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,237 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $13,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $411.00 on Monday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $175.78 and a 1 year high of $420.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.50. The firm has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.84, a P/E/G ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.11.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

