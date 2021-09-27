Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Truist Securities

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Atlassian from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $314.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $413.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of -147.84, a P/E/G ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $175.78 and a twelve month high of $420.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $346.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.50.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,820,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 13.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 39.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

