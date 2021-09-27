Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 68,912 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,059.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 162,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 148,646 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AUPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In other news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $80,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 282,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUPH opened at $23.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 0.48. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $24.18.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. Research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

