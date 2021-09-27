Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.
Australian REIT Income Fund stock traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 951. Australian REIT Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$8.50 and a 12-month high of C$12.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.61.
About Australian REIT Income Fund
