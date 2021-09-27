Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.11 and last traded at $42.21. 19,021 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,068,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.01.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 93.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,251 shares of company stock worth $18,409,598. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

