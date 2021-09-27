Aventus Group (AVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Aventus Group (ASX:AVN) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81.

In other Aventus Group news, insider Darren Holland sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.38 ($2.41), for a total value of A$6,422,000.00 ($4,587,142.86).

Aventus Group is Australia's largest fully-integrated owner, manager and developer of large format retail centres in Australia with a portfolio of 20 centres valued at $2.2 billion. Aventus Group portfolio spans 536,000m2 in gross leasable area and features a diverse tenant base of 593 quality tenancies, with national tenants representing 87 per cent of the total portfolio.

