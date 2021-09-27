Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Trading Up 9%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s stock price was up 9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $121.66 and last traded at $121.66. Approximately 68,346 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,541,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.75 and a 200-day moving average of $82.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,735,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after buying an additional 22,421 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

