Axis DeFi (AXIS) Achieves Market Cap of $556,367.79

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000623 BTC on major exchanges. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $556,367.79 and approximately $34,704.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00054470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00122855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011635 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00043327 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

