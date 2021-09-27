Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $8.98 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,366 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $8,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Bbva USA acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC opened at $36.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.87. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

