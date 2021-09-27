Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 161.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 87,563 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in eBay by 3.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $60,570,000 after buying an additional 29,443 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 61.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 56,681 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 21,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $72.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $77.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.24.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen upped their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.59.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

