Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 17,234 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,234 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $10,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $278,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $862,324. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $60.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.29. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

