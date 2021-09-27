Bally’s Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bally’s in a report issued on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.22 million. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bally’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

BALY stock opened at $50.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.39. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 2.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BALY. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 181.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

