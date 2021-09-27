Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 6,646 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 92,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,882 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,119,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 41.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Utz Brands news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

UTZ opened at $17.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $297.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.96.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

