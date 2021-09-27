Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,451 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.4% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $891,304,000 after buying an additional 46,667 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $3,328,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,558. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $617.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $294.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $639.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $559.77.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

