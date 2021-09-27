Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 1.7% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 20.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 67,501 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,532,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Stryker by 38.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $209,894,000 after acquiring an additional 224,318 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Stryker by 4.9% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 7,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 2.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1,624.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 32,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 30,203 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $276.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $196.09 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.18.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

