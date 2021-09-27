Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $11.69 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,536 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $466.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $469.77. The firm has a market cap of $206.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.59.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

