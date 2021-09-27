Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 74,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $119.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.76 and a 200 day moving average of $122.57. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $89.53 and a twelve month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

