Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 73 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,458,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,280,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 33.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.27, for a total value of $3,552,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,880 shares of company stock worth $82,218,335. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $360.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.08. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.14 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANET. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

