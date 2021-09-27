Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 92 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $9,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,008,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,894,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 312.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,407,000 after acquiring an additional 582,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,899,000 after acquiring an additional 38,351 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 24,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 123,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,784,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

IYG stock opened at $191.99 on Monday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $116.64 and a one year high of $195.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.21.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

