Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Position Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,001,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,943 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 3.99% of Bandwidth worth $138,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 377.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 74.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BAND. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.77.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $98.70 on Monday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.75 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.50, a P/E/G ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.45 and its 200-day moving average is $121.66.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.51 million. Research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,963.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

