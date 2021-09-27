Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,817 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 33.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 87,569 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Bank of America by 15.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

Shares of BAC traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,627,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

