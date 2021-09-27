Bank of Montreal Can Buys 818,032 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,917,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818,032 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $787,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C opened at $72.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day moving average is $72.07.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.