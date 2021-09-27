Bank of Montreal Can Has $395.92 Million Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331,519 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.99% of Restaurant Brands International worth $395,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 17.5% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QSR shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

QSR stock opened at $62.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.74.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

