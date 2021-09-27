Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,120,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,856 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.33% of Accenture worth $630,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Accenture by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Accenture by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,124 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in Accenture by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,306,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,161. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.42.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $334.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.44. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $345.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

