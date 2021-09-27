Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,103,606 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103,606 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises about 0.7% of Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 4.41% of Waste Connections worth $1,383,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,716,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,025,000 after purchasing an additional 269,030 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,024,000 after purchasing an additional 26,037 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 19,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $713,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WCN opened at $131.69 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.62 and a 200-day moving average of $120.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

WCN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

