Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 488,133 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,187,123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 488,133 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $513,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $33,588,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $246.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $184.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.97.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

