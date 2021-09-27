Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,645,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721,924 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $166,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 604.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 35.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.6% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $42.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.30. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 49.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

