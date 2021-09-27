Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $151.47 Million Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 15.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,122,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,012 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $151,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,493 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $272,964,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in LPL Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 39.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,573,000 after purchasing an additional 303,276 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in LPL Financial by 16.2% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 985,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,977,000 after purchasing an additional 137,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.45.

Shares of LPLA opened at $155.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.86. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $159.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.23.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

