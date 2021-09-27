Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 290 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $143,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTB opened at $143.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $88.48 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

MTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.76.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

