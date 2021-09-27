Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 799,890 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,387,575 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 799,890 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.66% of Juniper Networks worth $147,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,037 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 853,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,608,000 after acquiring an additional 74,769 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.5% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 182,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 24,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 28.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 118,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 26,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $28.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $29.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $156,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

