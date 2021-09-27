Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,173,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 53,837 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $158,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKX. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,236,000 after buying an additional 1,210,729 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,554,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 13.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,422,000 after buying an additional 745,825 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 117.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,280,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,413,000 after buying an additional 691,452 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 48.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,123,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,567,000 after acquiring an additional 689,358 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $44.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,741 shares of company stock worth $2,862,700. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

