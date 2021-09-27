Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,102,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,435 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $181,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,072,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,479 shares during the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 195.3% in the second quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 92,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 60,984 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 24.8% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,183,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,969,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,481,000 after purchasing an additional 620,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.59. The stock had a trading volume of 25,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089,997. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.71 and a 200 day moving average of $167.61. The stock has a market cap of $430.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

