Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,930,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,779 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 1.47% of Fortis worth $306,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis in the first quarter worth $33,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Fortis by 30,433.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortis by 57.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Fortis by 734.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortis by 48.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.03. 2,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,491. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.4059 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.80%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Fortis

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.