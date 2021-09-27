Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,481,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,299,176 shares during the quarter. TC Energy makes up approximately 1.6% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 1.79% of TC Energy worth $847,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 123.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 65.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

NYSE TRP traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $50.41. 24,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,470. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.96. The stock has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6917 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

