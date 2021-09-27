Bank of Nova Scotia Has $232.56 Million Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,602,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $232,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNV. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays cut shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.92.

FNV stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,048. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $163.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.63.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. Analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

