Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Shares in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $659,000. Institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

SNPR stock opened at $9.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $18.33.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

