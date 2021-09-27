Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $117,000 in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 100.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $20.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist lifted their price target on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.09.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

