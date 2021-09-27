Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $87,000 in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. 17.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $1,099,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $439,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,067,521 in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $28.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.30. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $76.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.61.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PUBM. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

