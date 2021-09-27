Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in The RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 178.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REAL opened at $13.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 3.09. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $382,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $101,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,795. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

