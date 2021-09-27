Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 260 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $161.31 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.41 and a 12 month high of $170.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.63 and its 200-day moving average is $161.87.

