Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 317 Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 50.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Quidel by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $146.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.58. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $103.31 and a 12-month high of $288.70.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.29 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

