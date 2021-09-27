Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 200 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

NYSE:TD opened at $65.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.05.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

