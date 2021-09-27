Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 700 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $458,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 58,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 28,934 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 986,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,734,000 after buying an additional 315,640 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 141,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,352,000 after buying an additional 21,758 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $115.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.04 and a 200 day moving average of $115.10. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.